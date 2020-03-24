Essex Senior League and Thurlow Nunn season must end amid coronavirus outbreak

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Ilford at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

The Essex Senior League released a statement following on from the pre-arranged Webex meeting this afternoon with the FA and our colleagues in Step 5/6 leagues, The FA have confirmed that the season 2019/20 must end immediately.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Even if the FA were to extend, it wasn’t going to be possible to complete remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialise by The FA League Committee are to determine the terms of that conclusion which seems at present to be a 50:50 split between PPG promotion/relegation or complete Null and Void of the 2019/20 season.

That decision is not the leagues to make but the FA Leagues Committee.

Once a decision is conveyed to the Leagues it will be consistent across the NLS system - if null and void is the FA decision there will be NO promotion or relegation for 2019/20 season.