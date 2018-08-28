Search

Town seek revenge away to old rivals Clapton

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 February 2019

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

Archant

The local club will look to build on Tuesday’s pleasing victory over Barkingside

Woodford Town visit Clapton this weekend hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League.

Dee Safer’s team secured a fine 4-1 success over Barkingside on Tuesday at the Harlow Arena to enjoy an overdue return to form.

It was Town’s first triumph since December 7 and ended a run of six matches without a victory.

Goals from Vlad Sighiartau, Takudzwa Mashingaidze, Temi Babalola and Ethan Kessel saw the Woods move onto 47 points.

Town were due to entertain Redbridge last Friday too, but heavy snow saw the fixture postponed four hours before kick-off.

Reflecting on the performance against Barkingside, Woodford’s assistant manager Neil Day said: “For us the number one priority was to get a win and we didn’t care how we got it.

“But to do it with a display of pace and power, sticking to our principles, was a real bonus and it was very pleasing to watch.”

Woodford will now prepare for a trip to Clapton, which will see Day take on his former club.

The Tons are 14th in the table, but did get the better of Town in the FA Vase earlier this season following a replay after a controversial original contest at the Old Spotted Dog.

