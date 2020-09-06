Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Clapton draw while Woodford, Ilford and Bengal suffer defeat

Redbridge and Clapton held to draws while Woodford Town, Ilford and Sporting Bengal United all suffer defeats on the opening day of the Essex Senior League season.

An injury time equaliser from Saffron Walden Town denied the Motormen all three points as the match ended 2-2 at the Oakside Stadium.

James Barlow picking up both of Micky Wetherall’s side goals in the contest to put a point on the board for them.

Clapton also picked up a 2-2 draw against Stansted away from home with Shaun Gittleson and Ruben Kennedy scoring the goals for the Tons.

The Airportmen grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first-half before Clapton found a way back into the contest at Hargrave Park.

It was not such a good start to the new campaign for Ilford who fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Hashtag United.

George Smith, Tobias Aromolaran, Lee Hursit and Ross Gleed grabbing the goals in the match to deny the Foxes a dream start under new chairman Adam Peek.

Neighbours Woodford Town also suffered a 4-0 loss to Hadley away from home in their opening fixture

Sporting Bengal United failed to build on their FA Cup success with a 3-1 defeat to one of the title favourites Walthamstow at the Mile End Stadium.

Charncey Dash, Jon Clements and Sam Jeremiah scoring the goals for Stow in the match.