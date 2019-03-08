ESL: Bengal and Redbridge draw, Ilford and Clapton suffer defeats

Sporting Bengal United and Redbridge settle for a share of the spoils while Clapton and Ilford crash to defeats.

The Motormen came from 3-1 down to grab a point at Mile End Stadium following a slow start.

Charles Gregory converted a penalty after nine minutes to put the hosts ahead, but three minutes later saw Dan Gilchrist level for the visitors.

Curtley McIntosh then restored the hosts lead six minutes after the half-time break before Bobby Redwood tapped home two minutes after to give the home side a two-goal cushion.

Liam Burgess then fired home to reduce the arrears in the 63rd minute, and then Gilchrist struck home a penalty fourteen minutes from time to make sure the points were shared.

Clapton suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to league leaders Saffron Walden Town who opened up a five point lead at the top of the Essex Senior League at Parkside Stadium.

The Bloods got off to a strong start and soon took a 3-0 lead before the hosts managed to pull one back, but a late fourth sealed the points for the league leaders.

Ilford also suffered defeat as they lost 2-1 to Southend Manor at Southchurch Park.

Goals from Larry Akanbi and Ryan Imbert had the hosts 2-0 up and although Ilford netted an 89th minute consolation it wasn't enough to deny the hosts all three points in manager Michael Walther's first game in charge of Manor.