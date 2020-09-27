Essex Senior League: Redbridge win as Clapton and Ilford pick up draws and Sporting Bengal endure defeat

Ilford in action against Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Redbridge picked up a 2-1 victory over local rivals Woodford Town in George Christou’s first match in charge after being appointed last week.

Goals from Terry Amoafo and Craig Hall sealed the three points for the Motormen at the Harlow Town Arena under the Friday night lights.

Neighbours Ilford nabbed a 1-1 draw against promotion hopefuls Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium the following day.

Dimitri Christou scored an absolute thunderbolt of a goal to give the Foxes a 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break but the Bloods managed to find an equaliser with just 10 minutes left in the contest.

Elsewhere Clapton played out a 3-3 draw with St Margaretsbury away from home with the goals coming from Matthew Bentley, Ridwan Hussein and to give the Tons a 3-0 lead at half-time.

The hosts hit back thanks to a brace from Kyle Roberts and a solo effort from Jake Hayden-Eley at the St Margaretsbury Recretional Ground.

Sporting Bengal United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cockfosters in their league match as Carl Mullings bagged himself a brace at the Mile End Stadium.