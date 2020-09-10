Essex Senior League: Ilford thump Redbridge as Sporting Bengal held to a draw

Sporting Bengal United in action against Walthamstow (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford cruise to victory against local rivals Redbridge as Sporting Bengal United play out a goalless draw with St Margaretsbury in the Essex Senior League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Foxes bounced back in style from their opening day loss to Hashtag United after Juan Cardona netted a hat-trick as they hammered local rivals Redbridge at Cricklefield Stadium.

Striker Yemi Adelani put the hosts ahead on seven minutes before Cardona doubled their lead with a brilliant free kick in the 17th minute, and it was 3-0 to the hosts just a minute later as Cardona grabbed another.

You may also want to watch:

Tom Harvey pulled one back for the Motormen from the spot two minutes before the break but with twenty to go Cardona completed his treble to increase Ilford’s lead once again, before Adelani grabbed his second two minutes later to make it five.

Redbridge were then reduced to ten men before Fredie Agyemang made it six after just coming off the bench.

Although Bailly Hossack put through his own net late on to give Redbridge a second.

Elsewhere Sporting Bengal and St Mags drew a blank in a goalless draw meaning both sides picked up a point, meaning the visitors have drawn their opening two encounters 0-0 whilst it is a first point of the season for the home side.