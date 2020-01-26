Search

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Clapton win while Bengal and Ilford suffer defeats

PUBLISHED: 12:13 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 26 January 2020

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge and Clapton pick up victories while Sporting Bengal United and Ilford fall to defeats in the Essex Senior League.

Micky Wetherall's 400th game as a manager ended in a 2-1 victory as his Redbridge side saw goals from James Barlow and Taylor Tombides give his side the points and moved them up to eighth in the league table.

Prince Adeyemi did net for Enfield but it's another defeat for them and they remain second bottom of the division.

Clapton have now won three of their last four games and are up to 11th following a big 5-2 win at strugglers Sawbridgeworth Town.

Jaydon Charles gave the Tons a 25th minute lead but then saw Kasper Borowicz level for the hosts ten minutes later, and although Chris Londono restored the visitors lead after an hour, Ethan Barton made it 2-2 six minutes afterwards.

The Tons were not to be denied another win and went ahead for the third time when Asher Modeste netted in the 68th minute, before goals from Nana Boakye-Yiadom and Diemer Queni in the final fifteen minutes saw them to victory.

Sporting Bengal United fell to a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Saffron Walden Town at the Mile End Stadium.

Jack Isherwood broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time, and then two late Gavin Cockman strikes sealed the points for the league leaders.

Ilford suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their match against West Essex as Michal Mignot netted six minutes before the half-time break at Mayesbrook - it was enough to see them through.

On the Friday night Tower Hamlets were held to a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Southend Manor.

Both goals came in the first half, a superb volley from Grant Francis gave Manor the lead just before the half hour mark but the hosts levelled when Enoch Sogamile netted after being set up by Balde.

