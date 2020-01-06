Search

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Tower Hamlers and Clapton suffer defeats

PUBLISHED: 08:37 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 06 January 2020

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Ilford, Tower Hamlets and Clapton all suffered defeats to start the new decade and mark the return of Essex Senior League football.

The Foxes fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Cockfosters thanks to a 72nd minute goal from James Verney.

The defeat leaves Jonny Fowell's men sitting 12th in the league table after 20 games played while Cockfosters move up to eighth.

Tower Hamlets lost 2-1 to high-flying Hashtag United in their clash but put in a good effort.

Goals from Sam Byles and Ricky Evans sealed the three points for their opponents at the Mile End Stadium.

Hamlets now sit 15th in the table as they head into the second-half of the campaign looking to start climbing up.

Clapton lost 2-1 to league leaders Walthamstow despite a goal from Jaydon Charles in the contest.

Goals from Daniel McCullock and Dwade James sealed the win for Stow at Wadham Lodge Stadium to restore their place at the top of the table to start the new decade.

