Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Ilford win while Sporting Bengal suffer narrow defeat

PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 15 December 2019

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell during his time as Clapton manager (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell during his time as Clapton manager (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford seal a home victory while Sporting Bengal United fall short against one of the title favourites Walthamstow in the Essex Senior League.

The Foxes netted with twenty minutes remaining to take all three points and seal a 2-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town at Cricklefield Stadium.

A fantastic Anastasius Antoniou volley from a Jerold Cobblah cross gave the hosts a second minute lead, but a looping header from Louis Mackham levelled it up for the visitors six minutes before the break.

You may also want to watch:

In the 70th minute Andre Embalo tapped home after a keeper error to see his side take the spoils and move up to 12th in the league table.

Sporting Bengal United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Ryan Maxwell's Walthamstow as two early Dwade James strikes were enough to seal them through at the Mile End Stadium.

Stow took the lead when a pinpoint cross to the back post from Jack Folan saw a Benjamin Crilley header almost pushed out by the keeper, but James made sure it wasn't and tapped it home.

James then had a free header at the back post to double the visitors lead.

Stow are now back in second and two points behind the leaders Hashtag United.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

Investors who lost thousands in Muslim entrepreneur scheme rally at Barking mosque

Ex-Leverage members Ali Amin, Samed Gurari and Mohsan Qureshi came to demand answers from the mosque secretary. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Most Read

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

Investors who lost thousands in Muslim entrepreneur scheme rally at Barking mosque

Ex-Leverage members Ali Amin, Samed Gurari and Mohsan Qureshi came to demand answers from the mosque secretary. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Senior League: Ilford win while Sporting Bengal suffer narrow defeat

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell during his time as Clapton manager (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harris ‘delighted’ to see players return from injury

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Opinion: Start your advent with the lower snacks

Steve Allen ponders the stress an advent calendar can cause.

Recorder letters: Young people, political gain, help homeless, war veterans and unite over terror

Oaks Park pupils with the mayor and their awards. Picture: JACK PETCHEY FOUNDATION

Harris praises Daggers for ‘good performance’ against Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists