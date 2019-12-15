Essex Senior League: Ilford win while Sporting Bengal suffer narrow defeat

Ilford seal a home victory while Sporting Bengal United fall short against one of the title favourites Walthamstow in the Essex Senior League.

The Foxes netted with twenty minutes remaining to take all three points and seal a 2-1 win over Sawbridgeworth Town at Cricklefield Stadium.

A fantastic Anastasius Antoniou volley from a Jerold Cobblah cross gave the hosts a second minute lead, but a looping header from Louis Mackham levelled it up for the visitors six minutes before the break.

In the 70th minute Andre Embalo tapped home after a keeper error to see his side take the spoils and move up to 12th in the league table.

Sporting Bengal United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Ryan Maxwell's Walthamstow as two early Dwade James strikes were enough to seal them through at the Mile End Stadium.

Stow took the lead when a pinpoint cross to the back post from Jack Folan saw a Benjamin Crilley header almost pushed out by the keeper, but James made sure it wasn't and tapped it home.

James then had a free header at the back post to double the visitors lead.

Stow are now back in second and two points behind the leaders Hashtag United.