Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win while Clapton and Sporting Bengal draw

PUBLISHED: 08:37 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 02 December 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Archant

Redbridge sealed victory while Clapton and Sporting Bengal United both played out draws in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Motormen continued their good form as they nabbed a 1-0 win over West Essex at Mayesbrook Park.

You may also want to watch:

Tom Harvey's screamer ten minutes from time was the difference in the end, and although he was later sent-off it mattered not as the visitors took another three points to move into the top ten.

Clapton played out a goalless draw with Enfield despite going down to 10-men five minutes before the half-time break as Valentine Obinna Iheanyiogu picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

Sporting Bengal United had to settle for a share of the spoils with Hoddesdon Town as they drew 1-1 at the Mile End Stadium.

Curtley McIntosh's early strike was cancelled out by Isaac Marfo-Jacobs goal ten minutes from time, meaning a point a piece for both sides.

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police continue to appeal for witnesses as 24-year-old charged with killing Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police continue to appeal for witnesses as 24-year-old charged with killing Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Town fall to late equaliser against rivals Ilford

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Essex Senior League: Redbridge win while Clapton and Sporting Bengal draw

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police continue to appeal for witnesses as 24-year-old charged with killing Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Special needs school in Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes continues to be Outstanding, Ofsted says

Newbridge School in Gresham Drive celebrating getting new play equipment funding from Nationwide staff in Barkingside in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists