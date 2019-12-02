Essex Senior League: Redbridge win while Clapton and Sporting Bengal draw

Redbridge sealed victory while Clapton and Sporting Bengal United both played out draws in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Motormen continued their good form as they nabbed a 1-0 win over West Essex at Mayesbrook Park.

Tom Harvey's screamer ten minutes from time was the difference in the end, and although he was later sent-off it mattered not as the visitors took another three points to move into the top ten.

Clapton played out a goalless draw with Enfield despite going down to 10-men five minutes before the half-time break as Valentine Obinna Iheanyiogu picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

Sporting Bengal United had to settle for a share of the spoils with Hoddesdon Town as they drew 1-1 at the Mile End Stadium.

Curtley McIntosh's early strike was cancelled out by Isaac Marfo-Jacobs goal ten minutes from time, meaning a point a piece for both sides.