Essex Senior League round up

Action from Ilford's match against Hullbridge Sports at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Barkingside finished the season with a 3-0 defeat to Hoddesdon Town at Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday.

Side, who finished the season in second bottom, now await their fate from the FA on whether they will play Step Five football next season.

Clapton ended Jonny Fowell's reign as Clapton boss in style after they thrashed Sporting Bengal United 7-1 at The Old Spotted Dog.

Brian Kyungu, Landre Vigo, Kirk McPherson, Ryan Reed, Giovanni Palmer, Greg Potts and Andy Greenslade all netted for the hosts who finish the season 11th.

The Tons also announced their new management team for next season which will be Glen Kendall, Halil Hassan and Paul Gissing.

For Sporting, who saw Yasir Rashid net, finish a solid record-breaking season in eighth.

Redbridge ended their season in style after Dan Gilchrist netted five as Redbridge hit ten at The Recreation Ground against St Margaretsbury to set a new club record in the process.

Taylor Tombides netted a first-half hat-trick as the visitors held a 5-0 lead at the break, with an own goal and a Conor Okus goal making up the other goals, and then Gilchrist netted all five second half goals as they put the hosts to the sword.

Ilford fell to a 3-2 defeat against Takeley thanks to an injury time penalty at Station Road to end their season with a win that sees them finish fifth.

Andre Humphries gave the hosts the lead on the half hour before Josh Sykes added a second late in the half to see his side 2-0 up at the break.

Ilford though are made of tough stuff and saw Andre Embalo pull one back just before the hour mark before Billy Golledge levelled the contest with twenty minutes remaining, but they were denied a point when Nick Barrett struck home a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

Tower Hamlets drew 1-1 with West Essex at Mayesbrook Park.

Hamlets took a 55th minute lead through Tyrees Morris, but the hosts levelled it up with just over fifteen minutes remaining when Michael Mignot found the corner with a special finish to make sure his side picked up something from the contest.