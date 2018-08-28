Essex Senior Leagaue: Barkingside draw as Ilford seal victory

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Barkingside fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point against fellow Essex Senior League strugglers Leyton Athletic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Oates and Harry Matthews both netted late on to keep Alex Goldstone’s side within three points of their opponents in the table at Cricklefield Stadium. Rujorn Tuitt and Abdul Bangura netted the goals for Athletic but will be disappointed not to have taken three points as Tuitt also missed a penalty in the match.

Side are still bottom of the league but are on the tails on Athletic.

They will travel away to leaders Stansted on the weekend.

Neighbours Ilford shocked title chasing Walthamstow by nicking a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Ayodeji Adeniran and Collins Atubrah.

The Foxes moved up to eleventh in the Essex Senior League and will now host local rivals Redbridge in their next fixture on Saturday.