Essex FA to host referee courses across county

PUBLISHED: 13:30 11 January 2020

The Essex FA are hosting referee courses across the county

Budding referees have the chance to sign up for one of a range of Essex FA Referee Courses in Romford, Ilford and other sites in the county.

Anyone aged 14 or over can become a match officials and the Essex FA's referees department are looking for new faces to come forward.

The Essex FA's 'Moving Forward' strategy has set a target to recruit a diverse and inclusive referee workforce of 1,331 by 2021, providing all referees with a clearly-defined development pathway.

There are many reasons to become a referee. It's an alternative way to stay in the game, gaining fitness, building-up life skills, earning some extra money or to progress on the talent pathway.

Referees can commit as much time as they like to covering matches, whether that's once a month or three games in a day - it is how they want to manage their own diary.

During the 2018/19 campaign, a total of 1,433 officials were registered, with 362 learners on courses which also included Futsal, Walking Football and mini-soccer.

There were 64 female referees, with 97 Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) officials. The aim is to further boost all of these figures by the end of 2019/20, ideally with individuals covering matches outside of their own club.

Should you experience any issues with booking your place via the online system, please contact the Referees Department via 01245 393097 or referees@essexfa.com.

The course cost is £135 and further information on refereeing is shared at essexfa.com/referees, by following @EssexCountyFA and @EssexReferees on Twitter and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

Forest Row Centre, Lodge Lane, Romford, Essex, RM5 2LD

Evening Session: Wednesday 22nd January

Practical Day 1: Sunday 26th January

Practical Day 2: Sunday 2nd February

Book Online: http://bit.ly/Refs220120

Philip Morant School, Rembrandt Way, Colchester, Essex, CO3 4QS

Evening Session: Wednesday 12th February

Practical Day 1: Monday 17th February

Practical Day 2: Tuesday 18th February

Book Online: http://bit.ly/Refs120220

Wickford Town FC, Oak Avenue, Wickford, Essex, SS11 8RZ (Female-Only Course)

Evening Session: Wednesday 12th February

Practical Day 1: Monday 17th February

Practical Day 2: Tuesday 18th February

Book Online: http://bit.ly/FemaleRefs120220

Writtle University College Sports Ground, Fox Burrows Lane, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 3SS

Evening Session: Wednesday 25th March

Practical Day 1: Saturday 28th March

Practical Day 2: Saturday 4th April

Book Online: http://bit.ly/Refs250320

Frenford FC, The Jack Carter Centre, The Drive, Ilford, Essex, IG1 3PS

Evening Session: Wednesday 25th March

Practical Day 1: Sunday 29th March

Practical Day 2: Sunday 5th April

Book Online: http://bit.ly/Refs250320a

