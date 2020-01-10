Female-friendly football event in Ilford

The Essex FA are running a free female-friendly club training event in Ilford on Wednesday January 29.

The event is for clubs looking to grow new girls' teams or find out more about what an ideal female-friendly environment looks like.

Running from 6.30-9.45pm, the Barclays-supported interactive workship will provide practical advice for clubs to help develop an environment which encourages women and girls to get involved in football.

The training at the Jack Carter Centre (also known as Frenford Clubs) is aimed at committee members and coaches to help grow participation.

Attendees will understand and discuss real-life case studies to enable them to build their own game plan for growth.

Female football is a major part of the Essex County FA 'Moving Forward' Strategy, with a target to deliver bespoke development and meet the annual needs of the women's and girls' game for 5,104 players and 115 Wildcats Centres by 2021.

Spaces can be booked online at essexfa.com and information on female football is also shared on Twitter by @EssexCountyFA and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.