Woodford Town fall to defeat as former Daggers striker Cureton makes history
PUBLISHED: 11:22 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 27 October 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Essex Senior League: Enfield 3 Woodford Town 1
Woodford a Town were at the wrong end of a history making goal as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Enfield FC on Wednesday night.
You may also want to watch:
Prolific marksman Jamie Cureton's second half strike put the home side 3-0 up and in the process saw him become the first player to score in all off the top nine tiers of English football.
Francis Biyak did pull a goal back to give the Woods vociferous away following something to cheer about but it was too little too late against a well organised and experienced home side.
As head of the Woodford Management team Ross Weare admitted he was 'of course disappointed to lose' but gave credit to the opponents game management and the lessons learnt from it.
"Enfield showed terrific game management and their experience was a major factor on the night but showed us some lessons we need to take on board going forward."