Barkingside boost survival chances with Enfield win

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Enfield 1 Barkingside 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barkingside stretched two points clear of Leyton Athletic at the foot of the Essex Senior League table as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Enfield.

Goals from Edward Lang, Derek O’Halem and Isaac Marfo sealed the vital three points to lift Side off the bottom of the table at The Harlow Arena.

Full-back Lang netted his first goal for the club in the 30th minute to open the scoring and give the visitors the lead.

They took the 1-0 lead into the half-time break before in the 64th minute defender O’Halem doubled their lead as he headed home from a corner for his fifth goal of the season.

Enfield pulled one back as James Cox fired home from the penalty spot to make it a nervy finish.

But substitute Marfo made it 3-1 in the 80th minute to seal the three points for his side and bag his third goal since joining the club.

Barkingside travel away to Takeley this weekend as they look to continue their bid to remain in the Essex Senior League.