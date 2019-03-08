Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 May 2019

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Archant

West Ham United can head off on holiday in buoyant mood after securing a top-half finish in the Premier League.

The Hammers eased to a 4-1 success at Emirates FA Cup finalists Watford last weekend, which ensured Manuel Pellegrini's men ended the term in 10th.

The Women, meanwhile, brought a successful first season in the Women's Super League to a close with a defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, can look forward to a trip to Wembley Stadium on Sunday as they take on Fylde in the Buildbase FA Trophy final.

The O's will hope to complete a rare non-league double after winning the Vanarama National League title last month.

Dagenham & Redbridge will hope to emulate Orient's title success next term and have already begun shaping their squad to that end.

Forward Chike Kandi has signed a new deal with Daggers, while Josh Strizovic became the club's first summer signing earlier this week.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week's East London Football Podcast.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Ilford captain Tavarasa keen to end bad run against Chelmsford

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wembley return closes dark chapter in O’s history, but now future’s so bright!

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (left) and owner Kent Teague with the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Custom House deaths: Inquest opens into deaths of two women found in freezer

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Met Police encourage LBGT+ community to report cases of hate crime

Romford Pride, Havering's first ever LGBT+ event, took place last summer. Picture: Ellie Hoskins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists