The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United can head off on holiday in buoyant mood after securing a top-half finish in the Premier League.

The Hammers eased to a 4-1 success at Emirates FA Cup finalists Watford last weekend, which ensured Manuel Pellegrini's men ended the term in 10th.

The Women, meanwhile, brought a successful first season in the Women's Super League to a close with a defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, can look forward to a trip to Wembley Stadium on Sunday as they take on Fylde in the Buildbase FA Trophy final.

The O's will hope to complete a rare non-league double after winning the Vanarama National League title last month.

Dagenham & Redbridge will hope to emulate Orient's title success next term and have already begun shaping their squad to that end.

Forward Chike Kandi has signed a new deal with Daggers, while Josh Strizovic became the club's first summer signing earlier this week.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week's East London Football Podcast.