Double delight for FC Leytonstone

Members of FC Leytonstone's senior team face the camera Archant

FC Leytonstone had double cause to celebrate after two more wins at the weekend.

The under-nines recorded their first victory of the season after beating WO Sports by a 2-1 margin.

They dominated from the start and saw Yusuf Baghas and Ibrahim Raja hit the target, before their rivals claimed a last-minute penalty to spoil hopes of a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, the senior team coasted to a 5-0 win over Hainault Athletic as Ahmet Pels grabbed a hat-trick.

Pels set up Zin for one of the other goals, while Bilal Kamil took the man of the match award for his goal and three assists.

Lemons goalkeeper Soura saved a late Hainault penalty on his debut.

Manager Fazz Ahmed said: "I'm pleased with the side's performance, especially Soura who pulled off some fantastic saves. I believe he will do well at Leytonstone."

FC Leytonstone thank Al Israa and Hawkins Law Solicitors for sponsoring their teams.