Search

Advanced search

Double delight for FC Leytonstone

PUBLISHED: 15:48 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 16 January 2020

Members of FC Leytonstone's senior team face the camera

Members of FC Leytonstone's senior team face the camera

Archant

FC Leytonstone had double cause to celebrate after two more wins at the weekend.

FC Leytonstone under-nines secured their first win of the seasonFC Leytonstone under-nines secured their first win of the season

The under-nines recorded their first victory of the season after beating WO Sports by a 2-1 margin.

They dominated from the start and saw Yusuf Baghas and Ibrahim Raja hit the target, before their rivals claimed a last-minute penalty to spoil hopes of a clean sheet.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the senior team coasted to a 5-0 win over Hainault Athletic as Ahmet Pels grabbed a hat-trick.

Pels set up Zin for one of the other goals, while Bilal Kamil took the man of the match award for his goal and three assists.

Lemons goalkeeper Soura saved a late Hainault penalty on his debut.

Manager Fazz Ahmed said: "I'm pleased with the side's performance, especially Soura who pulled off some fantastic saves. I believe he will do well at Leytonstone."

FC Leytonstone thank Al Israa and Hawkins Law Solicitors for sponsoring their teams.

Most Read

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Most Read

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Double delight for FC Leytonstone

Members of FC Leytonstone's senior team face the camera

O’s boss Embleton reveals athleticism is a key factor for him in players

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham expect to play Randolph but trio are doubtful for Everton clash

Darren Randolph has re-signed for the Hammers

Leyton Orient hoping coaching staff can now progress in their roles

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford Town suffer a case of deja vu at Tower Hamlets

Georges Kebi of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists