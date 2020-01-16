Double delight for FC Leytonstone
PUBLISHED: 15:48 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 16 January 2020
FC Leytonstone had double cause to celebrate after two more wins at the weekend.
The under-nines recorded their first victory of the season after beating WO Sports by a 2-1 margin.
They dominated from the start and saw Yusuf Baghas and Ibrahim Raja hit the target, before their rivals claimed a last-minute penalty to spoil hopes of a clean sheet.
Meanwhile, the senior team coasted to a 5-0 win over Hainault Athletic as Ahmet Pels grabbed a hat-trick.
Pels set up Zin for one of the other goals, while Bilal Kamil took the man of the match award for his goal and three assists.
Lemons goalkeeper Soura saved a late Hainault penalty on his debut.
Manager Fazz Ahmed said: "I'm pleased with the side's performance, especially Soura who pulled off some fantastic saves. I believe he will do well at Leytonstone."
FC Leytonstone thank Al Israa and Hawkins Law Solicitors for sponsoring their teams.