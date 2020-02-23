Search

Derby delight for Ilford over Woodford, as Redbridge, Tower Hamlets lose

PUBLISHED: 13:10 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 23 February 2020

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford sealed a narrow victory over local rivals Woodford Town in the Essex Senior League on Saturday, but Redbridge and Tower Hamlets both endured defeats.

The Foxes recorded a 1-0 win over the Woods thanks to an 88th minute goal from Chris Cordora at Cricklefield Stadium.

Jonny Fowell's men now sit 10th in the league table after that win, while Woodford are two spots behind in 12th.

Meanwhile, borough neighbours Redbridge lost their latest fixture 1-0 at Hoddeson Town as Thomas Cowell struck home in the 20th minute for the home side.

You may also want to watch:

The defeat meant the Motormen slipped to eighth in the standings as they were leapfrogged by their opponents.

Tower Hamlets suffered a 3-0 defeat to St Margaretsbury to leave them sitting 17th in the table with work to do to ensure their survival.

A brace from Ikem Odeh and an own goal sealed the three points for Bury and moved them up to 15th at the Mile End Stadium.

Clapton saw their home match against Enfield postponed, while Sporting Bengal were without a fixture.

This week's fixtures see Redbridge play host to Sawbridgeworth Town in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, while Clapton are set to entertain Woodford on Wednesday when Ilford visit high-flying Hashtag United.

