Taylor praises Daggers’ defence after win at Salford

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 December 2018

Conor Wilkinson scored the first goal for Dagenham & Redbridge at Salford City (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex club collected a seventh win in their last nine league matches with success at Ammies.

Peter Taylor feels Dagenham & Redbridge’s defensive efforts laid the foundation for a 2-1 win at high-flying Salford City in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers fell behind early on away to the Ammies, with Carl Piergianni heading the hosts in front in the 13th minute.

The Essex club were level 26 minutes later, though, when Conor Wilkinson nodded home from 12 yards.

The game the saw its third headed goal in the 67th minute when Angelo Balanta scored what proved to be the winner from a corner.

It was a seventh win in their last nine league matches for the Essex club and boss Taylor was thrilled with his side’s defensive efforts.

He told the club website: “At times, you have to hang on and wait for them with their good possession, and you then have to make sure you’re a solid team.

“I felt against Salford we had good patience and they had a few chances with their ability, but I thought we defended really well and we defended really well as a group.”

