Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

PUBLISHED: 17:57 19 January 2019

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Maidstone United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 3 (Smith 22, Wilkinson 73, Reynolds 90+2)

Dagenham & Redbridge returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Maidstone United in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made four changes to his side following last weekend’s defeat at Salford City in the FA Trophy.

Conor Wilkinson made his second full debut after joining on a permanent deal from Gillingham, while Ben Nunn, Nathan Smith and Matt Robinson were also recalled to the starting XI.

The quartet came in for Chike Kandi, Gavin Hoyte, Ben Goodliffe and Will Wright, with Kandi and Wright among the replacements.

Elliott Romain, who moved left the Essex club to join Maidstone in October, started up top for the hosts.

Daggers hit the front in the 22nd minute when Smith marked his return to the starting XI with a goal, nodding an Angelo Balanta cross past Stones stopper Craig Ross.

That proved to be the only goal of the half as the Essex club took their advantage into the interval.

Daggers had their second after the break as Wilkinson marked his second ‘debut’ with a goal, powering past Ross after a fine run down the left flank in the 73rd minute.

There was still time for a third for the visitors, with Lamar Reynolds netting in the second minute of stoppage time.

It was a fine away win for Taylor’s men and one they will hope they can follow up at home to Aldershot Town next Saturday.

Maidstone (4-4-2): Ross; Phillips (Paxman 69), De Haviland, Swaine, Wishart; Edobor, Walton (Tajbakhsh 81), Powell, Taylor; Romain, Robinson (Philpot 59).

Subs: Wassmer, Richards.

Daggers (3-1-4-2): Justham; Onariase, Clark, Smith; Robinson; Nunn, McQueen, Munns (Kandi 89), Gordon; Wilkinson (Wright 81), Balanta (Reynolds 66).

Subs: Moore (GK), Harfield.

Referee: Samuel Allison.

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

The bunker tunnel from the car park. Photo: Redbridge Heritage Centre

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

#includeImage($article, 225)

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wasteful West Ham crash to bogey-team Bournemouth

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta appears dejected after Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

National League: Ebbsfleet United 2 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Two suspects sought in connection with murder of Ilford man in Park Lane

Murder detectives want to speak to Nor Hamada and Ossama Hamed about the death of Tudor Simionov in Park Lane on New Year's Day. Photos: Met Police

Celebrities turn out in force to watch action-packed NBA London 2019 game at the O2

(From left to right) Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the crowd during the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena, London (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists