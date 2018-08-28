Robinson feels Daggers have motivation to avoid campaign petering out

Essex club safely ensconced in in mid-table ahead of Saturday's trip to Maidenhead United

Matt Robinson is adamant Dagenham & Redbridge still have all the motivation they need to do well this season ahead of visiting Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Going into this weekend’s trip to the Magpies, Daggers are 11 points off the play-off places and nine points clear of danger with 45 left to play for.

It seems, then, that the Essex club’s campaign may be meandering to an anti-climatic end, which may in fact be welcome given their struggles earlier in the season.

But midfielder Robinson insists there is still an awful lot for the Essex club to play for over the closing weeks of the campaign.

“We haven’t ruled out making a push for the play-offs, but the primary objective is to make sure of our status in this league,” said the 24-year-old.

“That’s the most immediate thing we need to address and we’re not mathematically safe, but we like to think we’re in a good position.

“As you’ve seen in this league, teams can go on a run of form like we did so we need to keep focussed to make sure we’re in this division again next year and then build for next season after that.”

Most of the Daggers squad may also find themselves playing for their futures in the coming weeks with many on deals that expire at the end of the campaign.

Robinson is one of those whose contract is up in the summer, but says he would like to extend his stay and is keen to show why he should remain at Victoria Road.

“I hope to be here next season, but until I know the certainty of my future, I’ll carry on playing like I can for the club and doing my duty as a Dagenham player,” he added.

Robinson is back in the starting XI for Daggers after missing eight matches in all competitions because of an injury sustained against Halifax Town in December.

The midfielder was frustrated to miss so many games in such a short space of time, but is now pleased to be back.

“You ask any player and they want to play as many games as possible,” he said. “Unfortunately for me, the injury came at a time when we had a lot of games.

“I wasn’t even out for that long, but I missed six games. We worked hard to get me right after the injury and I’m happy to be back playing.”