Munns believes Daggers could have got something out of Orient clash

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 02 January 2019

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Brophy of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Midfielder feels Essex club played better than they did when beating O’s on Boxing Day

Jack Munns feels Dagenham & Redbridge did not get the result their performance deserved after going down 1-0 at Vanarama National League leaders Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Daggers had beaten the O’s on Boxing Day, but lost out to Macauley Bonne’s first-half goal on New Year’s Day.

In truth, the Essex club could have lost by more as Orient hit the woodwork three times in the second half, while Josh Koroma missed an open goal late on.

Munns, though, feels Peter Taylor’s men performed better than they did when beating the O’s on Boxing Day and believes they could have got something out of the return match.

“We were looking to get the win, especially after beating them on Boxing Day,” said the former Cheltenham Town man.

“We probably deserved the win in that game and knew that if we performed the same way, we could beat them again.

“At times, we played as good, if not better than we did on Boxing Day, but that’s part of football.

“Sometimes you play better and don’t get results and we’ve played a lot worse than we did on Tuesday, but we’ve picked up results.

“That’s a good habit to have, but we’ve now lost two in a row which isn’t a good habit to have.

“We have to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, but the gaffer said after the loss on Tuesday that he was pleased with the performance.

“Deep down, the boys know we played well, but ultimately we lost the game.

“Leyton Orient are a good side and they’re top of the league, but we troubled them a lot on Tuesday.”

Munns was back in the starting XI for Daggers after missing Saturday’s defeat to Barnet through illness.

The midfielder looked as though he was making up for lost time with a terrier-like performance against Orient.

And the 25-year-old was happy to be fit again after being laid low by the bug last week.

“I was delighted to be back out there. I couldn’t get out of my bed and if I could have been there on Saturday, then I would have,” he added.

“It was disappointing to miss out on Saturday, but I was delighted to be back playing on Tuesday.

“It was a great occasion with the game being on New Year’s Day in front of a big crowd, so it was nice to be back out there.

“It was nice to be back in the middle too as that’s my position; I can play out wide, but I enjoy being in the midfield three.”

