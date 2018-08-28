Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 December 2018

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

West Ham United will hope to continue their excellent form in the Premier League when they welcome Watford on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men enjoyed a fruitful trip to Craven Cottage last Saturday as the Hammers beat Fulham 2-0 for a fourth league win in a row.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, return to action in the Vanarama National League at home to Chesterfield, who have surprisingly struggled so far this term.

Last weekend saw Justin Edinburgh’s team reach the second round the FA Trophy after the O’s secured a 4-0 victory at home to Beaconsfield Town.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge will hope to do Orient a favour this weekend by taking something from their trip to Salford City.

Daggers recorded a 1-0 success at Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy last Saturday to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on a very festive edition of the East London Football Podcast.

Our own Santa Claus, Matt Withers, will be joined by elves Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to deliver some festive cheer.

