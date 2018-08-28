Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 February 2019

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Archant

West Ham United will hope to put a disastrous week behind them when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Monday night.

The Hammers were torn apart away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league in midweek, which followed a pathetic FA Cup exit at Wimbledon for Manuel Pellegrini’s men last Saturday.

Leyton Orient will be hoping to avoid a shock cup exit of their own when they host Vanarama National League North outfit Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The O’s extended their lead at the top of the National League last weekend following a 3-0 success for Justin Edinburgh’s side at home to Maidstone United.

Dagenham & Redbridge, meanwhile, can take another giant stride to safety in the league with a victory at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Peter Taylor’s team were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Aldershot Town last Saturday, with Conor Wilkinson on target for Daggers.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

