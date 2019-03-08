The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United return to action in the Premier League on Saturday when they host Everton, keen to rack up a fourth home win in succession.

The Hammers were without a game last weekend owing to the international break, though plenty of Manuel Pellegrini’s men were in action for their countries.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will hope to take another step towards the Vanarama National League title with victory at Barnet on Saturday.

The O’s moved two points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win at home to Fylde on Tuesday, while Justin Edinburgh’s men reached the Buildbase FA Trophy final last Saturday with a 2-1 success at Telford United.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge, meanwhile, will hope to avoid a third straight league defeat when they visit Chesterfield this weekend.

Daggers went down 3-1 at home to Dover Athletic on Tuesday night, with Peter Taylor later accusing his players of not caring enough.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Ned Keating to chew over another week in east London football.