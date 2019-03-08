The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify Archant

Leyton Orient head for Vanarama National League North outfit Telford United for the second leg of their Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O’s hold a narrow 1-0 lead in the tie, with Macauley Bonne netting the only goal for Justin Edinburgh’s men in the first leg at the Breyer Group Stadium last weekend.

West Ham United, meanwhile, rest up this Saturday with no Premier League games scheduled owing to the international break.

The Hammers produced a storming comeback to beat Huddersfield Town 4-3 at home last weekend, with Javier Hernandez scoring a stoppage-time winner for Manuel Pellegrini’s outfit.

Like West Ham, Dagenham & Redbridge are without a game this weekend owing to international call-ups which led to their Vanarama National League tie against Dover Athletic being pushed back to Tuesday.

Daggers also had last Saturday off with scheduled opponents Fylde in FA Trophy action, giving boss Peter Taylor plenty of time to work on things in training.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by George Sessions, Dave Evans, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to look back on another week in east London football.