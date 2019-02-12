Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 February 2019

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Matt Withers is joined by George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to chew over another week in east London football

West Ham United return to Premier League action on Friday night when they entertain London rivals Fulham.

The Hammers were without a game last weekend, with boss Manuel Pellegrini taking his side to southern Spain for some warm-weather training.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will hope to progress to the FA Trophy semi-finals when they visit current holders Brackley Town on Saturday.

The O’s saw their stuttering form in the Vanarama National League continue last weekend with a 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Maidenhead United.

And divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge will hope to arrest their slide down the table when they welcome play-off hopefuls Sutton United on Saturday.

Daggers went down 1-0 at home to Gateshead last weekend, with boss Peter Taylor and fans clashing over substitutions.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below as well as an update on West Ham Women, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to chew over another week in east London football.

