The East London Football Podcast

Wesst Ham United can enjoy having a Saturday off this weekend with no game scheduled for the east Londoners following their early exit from the FA Cup.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were in action in the Premier League last Saturday as Mark Noble scored from the spot for the Hammers in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

West Ham women’s striker Jane Ross, meanwhile, previews their FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Leyton Orient will hope to regain top spot in the Vanarama National League on Saturday when they host Maidenhead United.

The O’s drew 1-1 at Hartlepool United last Saturday, but fell from top spot without playing in midweek after Solihull Moors beat Aldershot Town.

Dagenham & Redbridge, meanwhile, will be hoping for some home comforts when they entertain promotion hopefuls Gateshead.

Daggers lost 1-0 at title chasers Wrexham last Saturday and with other results going against them, Peter Taylor’s men are just six points above the drop zone.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to reflect on another week in east London football.