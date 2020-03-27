Search

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 14:04 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 27 March 2020

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans and Dan Bennett to discuss the latest on West Ham United, Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge and non-league football.

Dave gave his thoughts on Karren Brady’s suggestion that the Premier League season should be null and voided and discussed the options for the Premier League when games resume.

He also talked about a piece he has written on when the Hammers faced Castilla behind closed doors in 1980, including an interview with former striker David Cross.

Dan then joined the podcast to discuss the news that two Leyton Orient players had tested positive for coronavirus and what that might mean for the club.

The club have also set up a Fifa Ultimate Quaranteam tournament to raise money for EFL clubs and mental health charity Mind.

Finally, Dan discussed the latest in the non-league, including Dagenham & Redbridge, with some leagues having been cancelled but others yet to make a decision.

