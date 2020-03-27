The East London Football Podcast

A view of an LED sign informing fans that the game is off outside the London Stadium, home of West Ham United Football Club, following Friday's announcement that the Premier League has suspended all matches until Saturday April 4, 2020. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans and Dan Bennett to discuss the latest on West Ham United, Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge and non-league football.

Dave gave his thoughts on Karren Brady’s suggestion that the Premier League season should be null and voided and discussed the options for the Premier League when games resume.

He also talked about a piece he has written on when the Hammers faced Castilla behind closed doors in 1980, including an interview with former striker David Cross.

Dan then joined the podcast to discuss the news that two Leyton Orient players had tested positive for coronavirus and what that might mean for the club.

The club have also set up a Fifa Ultimate Quaranteam tournament to raise money for EFL clubs and mental health charity Mind.

Finally, Dan discussed the latest in the non-league, including Dagenham & Redbridge, with some leagues having been cancelled but others yet to make a decision.