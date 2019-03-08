Search

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 March 2019

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Archant

West Ham United will head over the border to Wales on Saturday for their next assignment in the Premier League at Cardiff City.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men earned a second straight win last weekend as the Hammers recorded a 2-0 success at home to Newcastle United.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, face a crucial game in the race for the Vanarama National League title when they host leaders Wrexham on Saturday in front of the BT Sport cameras.

The O’s beat Barrow 3-2 away from home on Tuesday night after Justin Edinburgh’s men edged to a 2-1 success at struggling Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge, meanwhile, will hope to make it four games without defeat when they welcome Bromley on Saturday.

Daggers drew 1-1 at Maidenhead United on Tuesday night after conceding a stoppage-time goal, having scored one of their own to earn the same result at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to ramble on about another week in east London football.

Barkingside boss Goldstone insists it’s time to fight on despite facing in-form Bury

Craig Jeakins of Barkingside scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Barfoot: Woodford deserve to go up, but we don’t want them winning promotion yet

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot hands out instructions (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Ilford look to build on derby victory against Enfield

Ilford players celebrate after Barkingside score a late own goal during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor).
