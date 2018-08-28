The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify Archant

West Ham United make the relatively short trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday in search of a first win in five in all competitions.

The Hammers will be hoping to build on a fine 1-1 draw at home to leaders Liverpool on Monday, with Michail Antonio on target for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will look to ensure they remain top of the Vanarama National League by taking all three points at Hartlepool United.

Last weekend saw Justin Edinburgh’s men reach the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy, with Jamie Turley heading home the winner for the O’s against Blyth Spartans.

And divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge will be hoping to do Orient a favour by taking something from their long trip to Wrexham on Saturday.

Daggers were without a match last weekend as the cold weather saw the scheduled game at Maidenhead United for Peter Taylor’s men postponed.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Ned Keating is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions and Jacob Ranson to mull over another week in east London football.