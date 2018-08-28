Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Striker Wilkinson snubbed other offers for return to Daggers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 23 January 2019

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham with pressure from Orient's Sam Ling (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham with pressure from Orient's Sam Ling (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Conor Wilkinson turned down a number of offers to rejoin the club permanently last week.

The 23-year-old has joined the Daggers on an 18-month deal after terminating his contract at League One outfit Gillingham, having relished his short loan spell.

The prolific Wilkinson scored six times in 11 appearances during his recent loan spell and instantly became a fan favourite.

And Wilkinson revealed it was a simple decision for him to come back as he loved him time at Victoria Road.

“I could have gone to a few more places than here. I had a lot of interest, somewhere in this league as well as in League One and League Two, but I wanted to come back here,” he said.

“I felt the last nine games really benefitted me a lot, I found myself again, playing football and I was enjoying it.

“I was playing for the team and it actually felt like a game for me, whereas before that it wasn’t really a game, I was just playing for myself and trying to get myself into the line-up.

“Here I actually felt part of the team and really enjoyed it.”

The former Bolton Wanderers man insists returning to the Gills wasn’t good for him as he was not part of their plans.

“A weight has lifted off my shoulders to be fair. Since I went back it’s not been great for me, I’ve been back at Gillingham – not involved.

“Missing out on the game on Saturday was a big thing for me, so I was just glad to get back here.”

Wilkinson is thrilled to be working under manager Peter Taylor again and says he has been nothing but a help to him this season, adding: “Since I’ve been here he was really helpful to me. He got me here and as soon as I went back he was still speaking to me everyday.

“He was asking me how I am, telling me to keep my head, do the right things, keep yourself fit as you never know what’s round the corner.

“Obviously when I had the opportunity to come back, I didn’t think twice about it because of Peter.”

Wilkinson netted in his first game back since his return as Daggers sealed a 3-0 win over Maidstone United.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Red card proves costly for Manor in defeat

Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan defending with Oscar Townend and Jack Emerson at Sudbury (pic: Martin Pearl).

Striker Wilkinson snubbed other offers for return to Daggers

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham with pressure from Orient's Sam Ling (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Faces Nightclub assault: Tower Hamlets man charged with alleged attack in Gants Hill

The alleged attack is said to have happened outside Faces Nightclub, Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge blanketed in snow: Readers’ photos of wintry weather

Snow settled over parts of Redbridge last night (January 22). Photo: Ron Jeffries

Serious Violence Summit 2019: Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham come together to tackle violent crime

The Serious Violence Summit brought together representatives from Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists