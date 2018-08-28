Taylor pleased his Daggers side are proving adaptable

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is pleased to have an adaptable squad and believes that will help as they look to continue their strong run of form in the National League.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham on the ball racing clear of Ebbsfleet midfielder Ebou Adams

Daggers will travel to high-flying Salford City on Saturday on the back of going six games unbeaten in all competitions.

The 65-year-old Taylor reverted back to a back three instead of a back four in their 1-0 FA Trophy victory over Ebbsfleet United at the weekend, as Angelo Balanta’s goal proved decision.

“The main reason for that is we had an extremely good run playing 4-4-2, but Elliot Justham was man of the match for most of the games, so it means we weren’t looking as solid as I would have liked,” said Taylor.

“We’re still not looking as solid as I would like, but I still think looking at the players we’ve got, they seem to be comfortable in that.

“I’m very pleased now that I’ve got a squad of players that can play a back four or a back three.

“We can just adjust and get on with it.”

Taylor will have captain Ben Nunn back in contention for the clash at Moor Lane after he missed the Fleet tie due to suspension.

But they could remain without vice-captain Matt Robinson who also missed out last weekend.

“We needed changes. Matt Robinson – who has been one of our best players – has got a back ankle, Ben Nunn was suspended so we knew we had to make the changes but I thought Liam (Gordon) and (Gavin) Hoyte did well as wing-backs,” added Taylor.

“They did their defensive duties well.”

Former Gillingham manager Taylor is expecting a tough test against second-placed Salford but is pleased his side will be able to get a full week of training under their belts to prepare.

“It’s a very tough game, but thankfully we’ll have a good solid week of preparing knowing it will be tough,” he said.

“Hopefully the weather will be a bit better than today (Saturday) as their game was called off, so hopefully it will be on and we’ll get on with it.”

Taylor also felt the Trophy win – which earned them £6,000 in prize money – was massive to keep his side in good habits and continue building momentum.

He added: “It’s a good habit, it gives the players confidence and momentum to keep going.”

*Dagenham were handed an away tie at National League rivals Salford City or Gateshead on January 12 when the draw for the second round of the FA Trophy was made on Monday.

They were due to meet last night (Tuesday) after Saturday’s fixture was postponed.