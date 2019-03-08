Boss Taylor accepts Daggers fans chanting against them in Boreham Wood defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor says he fully understands why the fans were chanting against him and his side in their 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood.

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019 Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

A brace from Kabongo Tshimanga and a late goal from substitute Justin Shaibu sealed the three points for the visitors at Victoria Road.

And experienced boss Taylor insists he understands exactly how the Daggers supporters felt during that match.

"Saturday, our performance was excellent, tonight was poor. The crowd's reaction on Saturday, I was disappointed. But tonight, and I've said this to the players, their reaction was spot on," Taylor said.

"I know they're having a pop at me, I understand that. They're having a pop at me because they're not happy with the performance and I understand that 100 per cent.

"I agree with them. If I had been sitting up there I would have been saying the same."

The former England caretaker manager praised Luke Garrard's side for their performance, but also was keen to take full responsibility for the defeat.

He added: "100 per cent Boreham Wood deserved to win the match at least 3-0, they were better than us on every player. Unfortunately I've had to say that to the players as that's my honest opinion of the game.

"We were second best on everything, performance, decision-making and it was a little bit like men against boys.

"I take full responsibility for that as I'm the one that picked the team and I'm the one that got the squad of players here and it wasn't good enough.

"A deserved win for Boreham Wood. They played exceptionally well and did things correctly, they made good decisions and tested us more than we could handle."

Tshimanga netted his second goal of the match from the spot although Elliot Justham did get his hand to it in the 85th minute after Angelo Balanta had brought down the striker inside the box.

Substitute striker Shaibu then made it 3-0 as headed home a cross at the back post in the 88th minute.

"We lost the ball, we had the ball, we lost it in a bad area and we were chasing the game," said Taylor.

"To me it looked a penalty.We took the fella from behind, only just touched him, but it was a penalty, so I've got no complaints about anything on that."