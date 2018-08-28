Search

Daggers Onariase excited to extend loan deal

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 January 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Manny Onariase is excited to have extended his loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Onariase originally joined the club from Championship outfit Rotherham United on October, 25, with his deal only supposed to last until January 17.

The centre-back has become a vital part of Peter Taylor’s side making 15 appearances for the Daggers, building a solid trio with Kenny Clark and Ben Goodliffe at the back over the last few months, only seeing two defeats in the past twelve matches.

“I’ve been enjoying my football, and I think the most important thing is to keep going,” Onariase said.

“I think it’s a combination of everything, how the manager has been towards me, which has been good.

“It’s been beneficial playing week in and week out, I think we’ve got a good set of lads here and we’re doing things right, as shown by the run we’ve been on.”

The former West Ham United youngster believes the bond between Kenny Clark, Ben Goodliffe and himself is getting stronger everyday.

“It’s been good, we’re training day in day out, and we work together in training and off the pitch as well.

“We’ve just got that bond going and everyday we train together we build that, and it’s getting stronger.”

The centre-back has praised the Daggers faithful for backing him after each and every game since arriving at the club.

“Since day one, I’ve got nothing but love from the fans, so much support even if I’ve had a great where I haven’t had the best of performances which we all do – they’ve always backed me up and said we go again.

“Thank you for the love and support from the fans.”

The Rotherham United man also revealed it was vital to secure the signing of striker Conor Wilkinson as the club look to push on.

“It’s beneficial to the team, it improves us as Angelo and Conor have a great partnership together, so it’s just keeping that there rather than someone new coming in and then you have to build that relationship again.

“They’ve already got a relationship with our midfielders, everything clicks in, and there is a great understanding there through the whole team.”

Daggers Onariase excited to extend loan deal

