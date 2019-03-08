Search

Daggers attacker Kandi eager to kick on this term

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 August 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Chike Kandi is determined to kick on this season after returning to action in their 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the 32nd minute as part of a double substitution with Will Wright to replace James Dobson and Joan Luque after a poor start to the match at Victoria Road on Tuesday.

Former Leatherhead man Kandi was named man of the match and he is now hoping that has put him in contention to start against Harrogate Town on Saturday as he looks for an improved season.

Kandi scored six times last term in 38 appearances and said: "Last season was a positive season for me the amount of appearances I had, chipped in with a few goals, but I want to add to those goals now and really kick on.

"We play well with each other, but there are four strikers fighting for two places on the pitch, so that healthy competition is going to make us really push each other."

