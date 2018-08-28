Search

Daggers extend loan deal for defender Onariase

PUBLISHED: 15:03 17 January 2019

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have extended defender Manny Onariase’s loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Onariase originally joined the club from Championship outfit Rotherham United on October, 25, with his deal only supposed to last until today (January 17) but he will now remain at the Daggers.

The centre-back has become a vital part of Peter Taylor’s side making 15 appearances for the Daggers, building a solid trio with Kenny Clark and Ben Goodliffe at the back over the last few months, only seeing two defeats in the past twelve matches.

Manager Peter Taylor said: “Manny has shown us what a very good central defender he can be since joining in October, he’s very good in the air and has got good pace.

“I think Manny is improving with the games that he’s playing.

“We’re delighted that he has committed until the end of the season because he’s going to help our second half of the season and help us build for next season.”

The former West Ham man also gave his thoughts on extending his deal: “I’ve been enjoying my football so the most important thing is to keep that going.

“The manager has been really good to me and it’s been beneficial for me to be playing week in week out, we’ve got a good set of lads here and we’re doing things properly, shown by the run that we have been on, so I just want to keep that going.”

