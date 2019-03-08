Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers duo selected to head off to the Gold Cup with Guyana

PUBLISHED: 16:29 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 11 June 2019

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge duo Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds have been called up to Guyana's 23-man squad for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup Competition.

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Head Coach Michael Johnson has selected the pair, as the 'Golden Jaguars' look to make history upon qualifying for the first Concacaf Gold Cup in their history.

You may also want to watch:

The squad are scheduled to head for their base in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, ahead of their first game of the tournament.

Defending champions United States of America will pose a stern test for the young team in their first game on Wednesday, June, 19 but the Daggers pair will be hoping for a positive tournament.

They will also come up against Panama and Trindad & Tobago in the group stages of the International competition.

Both Gordon, 20, and midfielder Bonds, 19, will hope this tournament can earn them a place in the starting line-up for Dagenham during the 2019/20 National League campaign.

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers duo selected to head off to the Gold Cup with Guyana

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Travis: We will miss him in so many ways

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ginola and Lineker lead the tributes for Spurs legend Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh (back row, third from the left) celebrates with his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates after winning the 1991 FA Cup (pic: David Giles/PA).

Dayton will cherish last conversation with Justin and the memories

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis and owner Kent Teague join the players and staff in celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says Brentwood defeat was heartbreaking

N Jacobs of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists