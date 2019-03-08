Daggers duo selected to head off to the Gold Cup with Guyana

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge duo Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds have been called up to Guyana's 23-man squad for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup Competition.

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Head Coach Michael Johnson has selected the pair, as the 'Golden Jaguars' look to make history upon qualifying for the first Concacaf Gold Cup in their history.

The squad are scheduled to head for their base in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, ahead of their first game of the tournament.

Defending champions United States of America will pose a stern test for the young team in their first game on Wednesday, June, 19 but the Daggers pair will be hoping for a positive tournament.

They will also come up against Panama and Trindad & Tobago in the group stages of the International competition.

Both Gordon, 20, and midfielder Bonds, 19, will hope this tournament can earn them a place in the starting line-up for Dagenham during the 2019/20 National League campaign.