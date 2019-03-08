Search

Taylor insists poor first half cost them as they suffered Barrow defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 October 2019

Will Wood of Dagenham and Redbridge and Bobby Grant of Wrexham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Will Wood of Dagenham and Redbridge and Bobby Grant of Wrexham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor feels a poor first-half cost his side as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Barrow.

Two first-half goals from Dior Angus and Scott Quigley sealed the three points for the Bluebirds over Peter Taylor's men at Victoria Road.

They slipped down to 10th in the National League thanks to that result while Barrow now sith fifth.

"I think Barrow are a very good football team, they've been on a terrific run, they got beat on Saturday but we knew they could really pass the ball around and they done that.

"We give them two poor goals, I've just been looking at them, and you can't give a good team like that any easy chances.

"We should have defended better for the two goals, we had a poor first-half, Barrow started well we didn't.

"I'm very disappointed, but I thought second-half we recovered, played a little bit more direct and a bit more than I wanted to.

"I felt as though we nearly scored a goal and if we did it could have been a different outcome."

Daggers did have their chances in the match including Spainard Joan Luque hitting the crossbar in the second-half.

"Their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves, we didn't score, but I think the first-half and the way we started cost us.

"We've got to learn from that."

Taylor brought on striker Joe Quigley for left-back Will Wood in the 31st minute to change the shape after their poor start and he did reveal they missed Angelo Balanta who missed out through injury.

"I just think we needed another alternative, we were without Angelo's cleverness, so in the end we tried to go with the same shape as we played on Saturday - giving Luque that role.

"In the end it wasn't working out for us, it wasn't particularly Luque's fault, it was we'd given the two goals away and we had to change it around.

"If you didn't change it around people would wonder what you're doing so in the end I decided to change it."

Dagenham will now make the trip to Solihull Moors on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Tim Flowers' side currently one place above Daggers in ninth heading into the clash.

"We'll go over the problems and then prepare for Solihull, simple as that."

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

‘Desperate’ Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Photos show dumped mattresses. Picture: Abid Mohammad

Government figures show ‘deprivation’ levels by postcode in divided Redbridge

The Tiptree estate in Clayhall was classed as one of the most deprived areas in Redbridge. Picture: Google Satellite

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

