Taylor insists poor first half cost them as they suffered Barrow defeat

Will Wood of Dagenham and Redbridge and Bobby Grant of Wrexham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor feels a poor first-half cost his side as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Barrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two first-half goals from Dior Angus and Scott Quigley sealed the three points for the Bluebirds over Peter Taylor's men at Victoria Road.

They slipped down to 10th in the National League thanks to that result while Barrow now sith fifth.

"I think Barrow are a very good football team, they've been on a terrific run, they got beat on Saturday but we knew they could really pass the ball around and they done that.

"We give them two poor goals, I've just been looking at them, and you can't give a good team like that any easy chances.

"We should have defended better for the two goals, we had a poor first-half, Barrow started well we didn't.

"I'm very disappointed, but I thought second-half we recovered, played a little bit more direct and a bit more than I wanted to.

"I felt as though we nearly scored a goal and if we did it could have been a different outcome."

You may also want to watch:

Daggers did have their chances in the match including Spainard Joan Luque hitting the crossbar in the second-half.

"Their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves, we didn't score, but I think the first-half and the way we started cost us.

"We've got to learn from that."

Taylor brought on striker Joe Quigley for left-back Will Wood in the 31st minute to change the shape after their poor start and he did reveal they missed Angelo Balanta who missed out through injury.

"I just think we needed another alternative, we were without Angelo's cleverness, so in the end we tried to go with the same shape as we played on Saturday - giving Luque that role.

"In the end it wasn't working out for us, it wasn't particularly Luque's fault, it was we'd given the two goals away and we had to change it around.

"If you didn't change it around people would wonder what you're doing so in the end I decided to change it."

Dagenham will now make the trip to Solihull Moors on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Tim Flowers' side currently one place above Daggers in ninth heading into the clash.

"We'll go over the problems and then prepare for Solihull, simple as that."