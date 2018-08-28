Search

Daggers eye another win at Salford as Trophy tie looms

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 January 2019

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex club best Ammies 2-1 in league last month and will aim for a similar result on Saturday

Dagenham & Redbridge go in search of their second win at Salford City in less than a month in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The Essex club shocked the high-flying Ammies last month with a 2-1 win away from home in the Vanarama National League.

That remains the only home defeat Salford have suffered all season, but the Essex club will hope to inflict another on Saturday.

The match is one of several all-National League ties in the second round of the FA Trophy, something which Daggers boss Peter Taylor believes makes a win on Saturday all the more important.

“Salford is going to be a big game as it’s one of few all-National League ties, so there are going to be some National League teams that are going to go out,” said the 66-year-old.

“That makes Saturday’s game worth winning and if we can get through this next round, you’d be unlucky to draw another National League team – especially after having drawn two already.”

With Salford currently going for the title, boss Graham Alexander may opt to rotate his side and prioritise their league campaign.

That means the Ammies could rest the likes of Rory Gaffney and Carl Piergianni, who both netted for City in a 3-0 win at leaders Leyton Orient in the league last weekend.

Taylor expects Alexander to make changes to his Salford squad, but knows they remain a difficult team to play regardless of who will start.

“I think Graham might make a couple of changes, but they beat Gateshead quite easily in the last round after rotating their squad, leaving out five our six players,” added the former Bahrain boss.

“They’ve got a squad and I’m sure Graham has certain players he wants to play, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there is a different look to the Salford team compared to what we faced last month. That said, it’s still going to be a very tough game.”

