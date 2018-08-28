Daggers skipper Nunn pleased to get winner against Orient, but knows team’s success is more important

Ben Nunn of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his winner against Leyton Orient

Full-back picked superb time to net first goal for the Essex club, netting late on at home to the O’s

Ben Nunn of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the winner against Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Ben Nunn of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the winner against Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ben Nunn was thrilled to get the winner for Dagenham & Redbridge against Vanarama National League leaders Leyton Orient, but says it doesn’t matter who gets the goals as long as the team claim all three points.

The Daggers skipper chose a good time to end his wait for a first goal for the club, netting in the 88th minute against the O’s on Boxing Day.

Nunn’s winner came after team-mate Alex McQueen had earlier cancelled out Josh Koroma’s opener for Orient in an enthralling encounter.

The headlines, though, were all about the captain who was pleased to contribute, but knows the team’s overall success is more important.

“It was brilliant to get the goal and I couldn’t have asked for anything better, but it doesn’t have to be me (who gets the winner),” said the 29-year-old.

“I don’t even have to playing; the most important thing is for the club and us to get the three points.

“The fact it came against our arch rivals makes it a little bit better, but we have to stay focussed.

“We have a tough game against Barnet on Saturday and another tough game at Orient’s ground next week.

“Orient’s ground is a tough place to go and probably the toughest in the league, so we can’t get ahead of ourselves, but we want to keep the run going.”

It certainly has been a memorable few days for Daggers, having also won 2-1 on Saturday at Salford City, who were second at the time.

The results this week speak volumes for how far the team has come since failing to win their first eight league games of the campaign.

By contrast, Daggers are now unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, winning seven, and Nunn feels the club’s form is just rewards for everyone’s hard work.

“It’s a credit to everyone involved: the players obviously for doing their stuff on the pitch, and the management team and the backroom staff for all their efforts,” he added.

“There is a great spirit among us at the moment, but we just need to take it one game at a time and see where that takes us.”