Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 January 2019

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Defender has had loan with Essex club from Wolverhampton Wanderers extended until end of term

Ben Goodliffe says he is delighted to be staying with Dagenham & Redbridge until the end of the season and now hopes to kick on with the Essex club.

The centre-back arrived at Victoria Road in the summer on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Goodliffe’s initial loan deal was due to expire this month, but it was confirmed last week that it had been extended until the end of the campaign.

And with a few more months as a Dagger to look forward to, the 19-year-old hopes to show fans exactly what he is capable of.

“I’m delighted to stay until the end of the season and I feel like I’ve had a bit of an up-and-down journey, especially at the start of the loan with a couple of silly challenges that put me in a bad position,” said the defender.

“I feel like I’ve bounced back from that and I’m delighted to stay because I’m progressing well, so hopefully I can show that in the second half of the season.”

Goodliffe has been exposed to plenty of regular first-team football this season, becoming a fixture at the heart of defence

His centre-back partner, though, has seen plenty of change having already played alongside Will Wright, Alex Davey, Luke Pennell, Manny Onaraise and Kenny Clark this season.

But it seems playing alongside so many different partners is not something that has fazed the teenager.

“Playing alongside so many different centre-backs means you have to adapt, but one of the main things in football is your ability to adapt to different situations,” he added.

“When you get different centre-backs playing alongside you, you have to work well with each other to make sure you play well.

“Recently we’ve had Manny and Ken who have come in and done well, so to have those two alongside me in the formation we play has been good and I’m enjoying it.”

Goodliffe has made 24 starts in the league for Daggers so far this season and the young centre-back feels he has learned a lot from the loan spell.

“When I was 17 and at Boreham Wood, I played men’s football for a few games and then got signed by Wolves,” he said.

“Playing for the under-23s is a different environment to be around, so coming back to men’s football has been a good challenge for myself.”

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge fall short at Saffron Walden Town

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

‘My rubbish was maliciously stolen’: Goodmayes dad fights £400 Redbridge Council fly-tipping fine

Shafiq Mustafa has unsuccessfully appealed a £400 fly-tipping fine.

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge Rotarians turn London purple in New Year’s Parade

Redbridge Rotarians turned London purple as they took part in the New Year's Day parade. Photo: Redbridge Rotarians/Eve Conway
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists