Gordon happy with two-goal haul for Daggers against Wood

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 January 2019

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Defender netted twice in eight-goal thriller against Luke Garrard’s men

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Liam Gordon was the surprise hero for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League on Saturday, netting twice in a pulsating 4-4 draw.

Daggers trailed 3-0 after the opening 35 minutes against Wood, but goals from Conor Wilkinson, Gordon and Angelo Balanta had the hosts level at half-time.

Gordon then netted his second of the game to put Daggers ahead midway through the second half, before the visitors salvaged a point with a late Bradley Ash equaliser.

Despite the disappointment of conceding late on, teenage defender Gordon could at least reflect on a pleasing attacking performance.

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his second goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

And the 19-year-old was pleased to contribute heavily in a game as he broke his duck for the season in fine fashion.

“It’s the first time I’ve scored twice in a game and it is the best feeling when you’ve scored goal,” said Gordon.

“I’ve tried to work on my finishing in training and I’ve also worked on getting into more attacking positions.

“The positions I was in to score the goals were not unfamiliar to me, so I was able to show the composure needed in the final third.”

Since returning to the starting XI in mid-December, Gordon has been deployed as a wing-back on the left side of a five-man defence.

Earlier in the season, the 19-year-old found himself playing deeper as a more orthodox full-back, but is enjoying the licence he now has to roam forward.

“As a wing-back, I can use my pace and skill to my advantage. I’m quick and can anticipate the play well, which I can use to my advantage as a wing-back,” he added.

And as for that mad game against Wood on Saturday, the teenager acknowledges the start from Daggers was simply not good enough.

However, he did admit he was pleased with how the Essex club recovered before the break and attributed the comeback to the belief the squad now has.

“We started poorly and had a poor first half an hour, but we always seem to kick in at some point.

“We never give up and everyone in the squad knows we can score goals, so the boys showed good character to get back into the game.”

Gordon happy with two-goal haul for Daggers against Wood

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alexander impressed with Salford players and the officials at O’s

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge boss Wetherall pleased with Takeley performance

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Late goal gives Foxes share of the spoils at Town

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
