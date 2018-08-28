Search

Wood boss disappointed with how side coped with Daggers’ threats

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 January 2019

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Luke Garrard felt Conor Wilkinson and Angelo Balanta, who both netted for the Essex club, were the dangerman

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard was disappointed with how his team dealt with the threat of Dagenham & Redbridge duo Conor Wilkinson and Angelo Balanta towards the end of the first half of a 4-4 draw in the Vanarama National League.

Garrard would have been pleased with what he saw from Wood early on as strikes from Idris Kanu, Ricky Shakes and Justin Shaibu saw the visitors race into a three-goal lead.

Wilkinson gave Daggers hope with their first of the game and teed up Liam Gordon for the second, before Balanta headed home just before half-time to level the scores.

Gordon netted again after the interval, before Bradley Ash’s late goal for Wood saw the spoils shared, but Garrard was still disappointed with how his side coped with Wilkinson and Balanta.

“I do a lot of homework on the opposition and felt Wilkinson and Balanta were the catalyst to Dagenham progressing in recent weeks,” said the Wood boss.

“We nullified their threats for 38 minutes and you could hear the crowd getting restless.

“For six minutes, we had holes in defence and we did things that left me wondering why after earlier doing what was asked of them.”

Though Garrard would have been happy with his side’s late equaliser, he is sure to be disappointed to have squandered a three-goal advantage.

Wood looked miles ahead of Daggers prior to the hosts’ comeback late in the first half, which was as brilliant as it was surprising.

Had Wood held on to half-time without conceding, the result would likely have been different and that is something Garrard knows all too well.

“We’ve gone 3-0 up in the first half in a game and should have gone on to win it quite comfortable, so I’m disappointed with the manner in which we’ve dropped points,” he added.

“We were phenomenal for 38 minutes when we were on the foot, were proactive and had ball carriers who wanted to hurt the opposition.

“I said to my assistant that if we went into half-time without Dagenham scoring, we’d win the game.”

