Taylor not happy with work rate from Daggers following hard loss at home to Barnet

PUBLISHED: 17:57 29 December 2018

Conor Wilkinson and Harry Phipps of Dagenham & Redbridge try to get through the Barnet defence (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers saw their eight-game unbeaten run in all competition ended by the Bees

Peter Taylor criticised Dagenham & Redbridge’s performance and work rate following a 1-0 loss at home to Barnet in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers’ eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end with a stinging defeat against the Bees.

The game’s only goal was a soft one for the hosts to concede, with Shaq Coulthirst diverting Callum Reynolds’ header from corner into the net in the 34th minute.

The first half in general was a poor one for Daggers as they lacked the intensity seen in previous weeks.

And boss Taylor expressed disappointment with what he saw from his side in the opening 45 minutes.

“Our performance in the first half cost us and we weren’t good enough,” said the 65-year-old.

“Barnet were better than us and deserved to be in the lead.

“We kept going in the second half and we slightly improved.

“We had two excellent chances from which we should have scored, but it was the first half that cost us. I didn’t like us and we looked second best, a touch leggy.

“I don’t want the boys thinking that because we’ve had a good run, we’re much better than the other teams.

“We’re not and the reason why we had a good run is because we’ve outworked the opposition, which we didn’t do against Barnet.”

Daggers were dealt a blow ahead of the match against Barnet, with energetic midfielders Jack Munns and Alex McQueen ruled out through illness.

Taylor explained the pair had both gone down with the same bug, and said it was important they stayed away from Victoria Road to stop it from spreading.

“Jack couldn’t train on Friday so we knew he would be struggling, but he was feeling better on Friday night and thought there might be a chance he could have played,” he added.

“With Alex, we didn’t know anything about the illness until Saturday morning and he’s got the same bug so he couldn’t play.

“ We couldn’t take a chance with giving a late fitness test to either of them in case the bug spread to other players, so we didn’t want those two anywhere near the ground.”

It was certainly a disappointing end to 2018 for Taylor and his Daggers.

