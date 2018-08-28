Barnet’s Currie pleased with winning return to Daggers

New Bees boss was previously both a player and a coach with the Essex club

Barnet head coach Darren Currie was happy his return to Dagenham & Redbridge was a winning one as his side claimed all three points in the Vanarama National League clash.

Shaquile Coulthirst’s first-half goal proved the difference between the sides as Daggers’ eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

Currie had previously been on both the playing and coaching staff at Victoria Road, before moving in the summer to take up a position with the Bees.

And the 44-year-old was pleased his first return to Daggers was a winning one, especially given his old side’s recent form.

Currie told the Barnet website: “To come to a former club of mine and a team that is in very good form who have been winning lots of games against some top sides, for us to put in a performance that involves a win, a clean sheet and everyone working as hard as they could, I’m a very proud man.”

Currie had only become Barnet boss the day before after John Still, who he had also worked with at Daggers, retired from football management.

After 42 years and over 2,000 games as a manager, Still has opted to retire from the dugout, but will remain with the Bees as their head of football.

Currie paid tribute to Still, who he also played under during his career, and also revealed he had been in touch on the morning of the game at Daggers.

“It was a whirlwind 24 hours and I’m sad I became manager like this, but John has made his decision which has given me an opportunity,” added the Barnet boss.

“I respect the man immensely with what he’s done with his career and I’ve got so much time for him.

“He was the first on the phone on Saturday, supporting me and wishing me well.”