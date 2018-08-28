Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Robinson adamant Daggers’ struggles against Aldershot were not due to formation

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 January 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club had played mostly with a back five in recent weeks, but went with a four-man defence against Shots

Matt Robinson insists a change in formation was not the reason Dagenham & Redbridge could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League.

Despite having plenty of success in recent weeks playing with a 5-3-2 formation, Daggers boss Peter Taylor switched things up and opted for a 4-5-1 style for the visit from the Shots.

The Essex club struggled to carve out many chances throughout the entire match and managed just three shots on target.

Even their goal was deflected into the net, with Conor Wilkinson’s strike nicking off Josh Lelan on its way past Aldershot keeper Will Mannion.

In truth, it was a turgid display from Daggers, but Robinson believes the change in formation had little to do with it.

“The gaffer picks the team that he feels is best suited to playing against the opposition and with Doug Loft coming in and his expertise as a holding midfielder, we had to adapt a little bit,” said the 24-year-old.

“They are not positions that players are uncomfortable playing in, but unfortunately we didn’t gel as we would have liked.

“That’s not to say we won’t play that formation again or we won’t get better if we do play it again.”

The match against Aldershot saw midfielder Robinson play alongside Loft, who was making his second debut for Daggers after joining on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Loft, whose contract with the Shrews expires at the end of the term, has joined the Essex club on loan until the end of the campaign.

And Robinson believes his fellow midfielder could prove to be a real asset for Taylor’s men in the coming weeks.

“It’s good to add depth to the squad, whether it’s with experience or with young talent,” he added.

“With Doug, he’s played a lot of games at a higher level and is someone who can lead us in the right direction.

“When Doug gets the ball, the gaffer wants him to look up and for the lads ahead of him to make runs in behind which is another weapon we have in the artillery.”

Related articles

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Bodgers Ilford: Network Rail has ‘major’ safety concerns about 42-storey tower including weight and electromagnetic force field

Network Rail and the police have provided feedback on the application. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bodgers Ilford: Network Rail has ‘major’ safety concerns about 42-storey tower including weight and electromagnetic force field

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Robinson adamant Daggers’ struggles against Aldershot were not due to formation

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Still: We matched Orient in the first half

John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Redfern relieved after watching Woodford leave it late to beat Stowmarket

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wetherall wants Redbridge to put Stow defeat behind them

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists