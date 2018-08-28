Aldershot’s Howell pleased to see familiar faces at Daggers

Luke Howell of Aldershot Town and Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Saturday saw midfielder make first return to Victoria Road since leaving Essex club last summer

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Howell admits it was strange to be back at Dagenham & Redbridge with Aldershot Town following Saturday’s 1-1 draw in the Vanarama National League.

The weekend’s match saw the 32-year-old return to Victoria Road for the first time since leaving Daggers last summer.

With former colleagues like Elliot Justham, Ben Nunn and Matt Robinson still at the club, Howell says it was nice to see some familiar faces – even if he admitted it was odd being in the away dressing room!

“It was brilliant to see everyone again. I had six years at Dagenham over my career and I had a really good time,” he said.

“There are still people there that I still keep in contact with so it was good to see everyone and I really enjoyed it, even if it was a bit strange.”

As for the game itself, Conor Wilkinson fired Daggers ahead in the second half, only for Bernard Mensah to cancel that out with a header.

Having beaten Maidstone United 3-0 the previous week, the Essex club will have been disappointed not to have followed that up by beating the Shots.

But for Howell, whose current team are currently in the bottom four, he feels it was a good point earned away from home for Aldershot.

“I was pleased with the point, especially after going a goal down because when we conceded first last week against Chesterfield, we kind of looked like we couldn’t get back into the game,” he added.

“It didn’t feel like that against Dagenham and as soon as we went a goal down, you could see in the boys that we felt we could score and win the game.

“Maybe towards the end we went for the win too much and that gave Dagenham some chances which is something to keep an eye on, but we’re happy with the point and it’s something for us to build on.”