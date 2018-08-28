Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 January 2019

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Daggers midfielder to make first return to Victoria Road since departing last summer this weekend

Luke Howell in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Tranmere Rovers last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Luke Howell in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Tranmere Rovers last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Luke Howell is set to return to Victoria Road for the first time since leaving Dagenham & Redbridge last summer when Aldershot Town visit in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

The midfielder had two spells with the Essex club, the most recent of which came to an end last year when his contract expired during Daggers’ financial crisis.

Divisional rivals Shots were quick to snap up the 32-year-old, who played almost 200 times for Daggers in all competitions.

Howell made his Aldershot debut in the previous meeting between the sides in August which the Essex club lost 2-1 and he is excited about the return fixture this weekend.

Luke Howell celebrates scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge against Guiseley last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Luke Howell celebrates scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge against Guiseley last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The midfielder told the Aldershot website: “Dagenham have invested a bit of money this season so it will be a tough game, but one I’m looking forward to and I’m sure the rest of the squad will be looking forward to it as well.”

Howell’s last appearance for Daggers came on the final day of last season in a 2-0 defeat away to champions Macclesfield Town.

A lot has changed at the Essex club since then, with Ben Nunn, Luke Pennell and Matt Robinson the only players to start that day still with Daggers.

There has been a change in the dugout too, with Peter Taylor replacing John Still, while the club have new owners in Trinity Sports Holdings.

Despite all the change, some things remain the same such as the dressing rooms and Howell will surely find it odd to be heading into the one marked ‘away’ this weekend.

He may find it strange too to be competing against Robinson, rather than playing alongside him with the pair set to do battle in the middle of the park.

Many Daggers fans still have fond memories of Howell, but they will hope he is not too happy with the result come Saturday evening.

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Orient prepare for battle with struggling Stones

Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate despite the close proximity of Ebbsfleet United's Jack Payne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Midfielder Loft looking forward to being back at Daggers

Doug Loft has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Host of Redbridge schools performing ‘well above average’ in national Progress 8 tables

Woodford County High School has been named the top performing secondary school in Redbridge. Picture: Woodford County High School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists